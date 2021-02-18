Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.