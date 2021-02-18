Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.