Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,935,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,159,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,599,085. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

