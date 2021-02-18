Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.80

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.80 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 42.55 ($0.56). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 42.44 ($0.55), with a volume of 61,090 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

