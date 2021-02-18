Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 292,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,126. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

