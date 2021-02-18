Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 5.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 57,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 687,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.