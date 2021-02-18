Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 5.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 57,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 687,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

