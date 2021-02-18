Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

