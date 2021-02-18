Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westlake Chemical and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 3 9 5 0 2.12 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $68.06, indicating a potential downside of 19.34%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.33 $421.00 million $3.26 25.88 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 14.81 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and moulding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, film for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.