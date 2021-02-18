Compound (COMP) Price Tops $460.89 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $460.89 or 0.00885752 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $240.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

