Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.83 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.