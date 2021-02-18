Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,283.04

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.04 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,296.60 ($30.01). Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 108,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,366.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,283.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Computacenter plc (CCC.L) news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.