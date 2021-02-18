Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$6.42. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) shares last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 47,390 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$508.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,667.04. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,130,950. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

