Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Conagra Brands worth $74,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

