Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

