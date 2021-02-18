Conceal Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $15,126.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,024.32 or 1.00088033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $288.25 or 0.00554553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.00894716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00264205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00153198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,529,251 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,493 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

