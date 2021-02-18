ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $6.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the highest is $7.80 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $32.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $49.36 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

