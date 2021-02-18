Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNSL opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

