Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.75

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $13.42. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 72,115 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

