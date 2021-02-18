Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Constellation Brands worth $103,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.36. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,083. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

