Constellation Software Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.24 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2022 earnings at $67.34 EPS.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,686.95 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,789.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,619.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,563.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.