Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSTM stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.58.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

