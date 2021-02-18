Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSTM stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.58.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Earnings History for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

