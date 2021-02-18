Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 71,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 12,630 call options.

NYSEARCA:XLY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.89. 262,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,470. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $173.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

