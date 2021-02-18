Content Value Network Hits One Day Volume of $3.13 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $3.13 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00851126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.91 or 0.05008494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.