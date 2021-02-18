Content Value Network Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Profile

CVNT is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

