Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and $8.91 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.21 or 0.00908390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.13 or 0.05088416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

