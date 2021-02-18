Contentos (COS) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00832441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.01 or 0.04947454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

