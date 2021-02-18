Contrasting Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.78, suggesting a potential downside of 19.42%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54% Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 5.36 $53.04 million $1.41 13.01 Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.13 $23.68 million $1.06 8.31

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

