Contrasting CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) & TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTN Media Group and TEGNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 1 2 3 0 2.33

TEGNA has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTN Media Group and TEGNA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.71 $286.23 million $1.38 12.96

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares CTN Media Group and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A TEGNA 11.97% 21.02% 5.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TEGNA beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

