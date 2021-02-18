Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were down 11% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $32.68. Approximately 524,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 145,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

