Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $210.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.80 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. Copa posted sales of $595.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 132.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

