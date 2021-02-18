CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 8.6%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 3,417,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,949,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

