CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 8.6%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 3,417,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,949,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.