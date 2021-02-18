Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $54.86 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $54.86 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

