Cortex Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $57.33 million and $20.38 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00907662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.05120128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016524 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

