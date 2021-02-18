CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $910.09.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
CSGP opened at $910.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $904.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.
