CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $910.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $910.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $904.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.