CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $38,386.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

