Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $372.61

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $372.61 and last traded at $372.09, with a volume of 51368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,123,529. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,417,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $5,423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.