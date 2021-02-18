COVA Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. COVA has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $82,116.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

