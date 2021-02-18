Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) is Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Covanta accounts for approximately 2.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Covanta worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $104,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 15,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,268. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

