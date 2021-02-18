COVER Protocol Price Tops $1,488.52 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.54 million and $5.97 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $1,488.52 or 0.02899645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

