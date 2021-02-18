CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Trading Down 0%

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

