CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.94

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.94 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 1376449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of £94.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.24.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.