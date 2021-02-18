Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $146.26 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

