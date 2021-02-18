Craig Hallum Raises Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $40.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

