Craig Hallum Raises Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $40.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.