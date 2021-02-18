Craig Hallum Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $69.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 71.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

