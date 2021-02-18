Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,498 ($45.70). 169,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,537. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,550.25. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

