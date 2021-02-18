Cred (LBA) Trading Up 96.6% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Cred has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $7.33 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.