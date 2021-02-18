Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,488.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Credits has a market cap of $12.16 million and $176,488.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

