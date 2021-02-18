Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $5.25

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 537,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

