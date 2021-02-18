Crescent Point Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 555,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 210,549 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

