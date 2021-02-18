CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

